McKees Rocks residents seek solution for hundreds of vacant buildings

    McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Dangerous, abandoned houses are a common sight in McKees Rocks, and for a long time complaints have gone unanswered – but that all changed Thursday night.

    In just the one borough, there are about 600 vacant homes, many with damaged and dilapidated exteriors.

    Some buildings are burned out from fires, other have just collapsed due to time and nature. There’s no one answer to the widespread problem.

    “We have been listening to a lot of the residents and it’s a major concern for everyone in the community,” Councilwoman Mari Beth Taylor said.

    Taylor is tired of the blight in her borough, which is why she organized a meeting for thursday night.

    “I don’t have the answers that is why we are having this meeting tonight to bring people together,” she said.

    The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at VFW Post 418. Channel 11 is at the meeting and will have updates on the outcome during 11 at 11.

     
     

