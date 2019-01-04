McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Three people are facing charges after a shooting in McKees Rocks that ended with one man shot in the chest.
The shooting happened just before noon Thursday in the 700 block of Boquet Street.
Download the WPXI News App for the latest updates on this breaking story
Witnesses told police they saw a red SUV fleeing the area, but there were no victims at the scene.
Several minutes later, a man driving a red Dodge Durango arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Two juveniles were als in the vehicle.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Missing man, woman may have been seen at Virginia truck stop
- Police investigating after Arizona woman in vegetative state gives birth
- 11-year-old boy dies after suspected allergic reaction to fish smell, police say
- VIDEO: Snowboarder dies several days after fall at Seven Springs
On Friday, police announced charges against 37-year-old William Davis Sr. of McKees Rocks including possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer's number, carrying a firearm without a license and obstruction of the administration of law or other government functions.
Two juveniles are are facing charges.
During the shooting, McKees Rocks Councilman Joe Mixter was injured when a bullet passed through a wall in his home just inches from him and shattered a tile.
"At first, I thought something fell off of the shelf or something, the ceramic. I didn't know what it was. Then I see the bullet hole in my bathroom wall that went all the way through this wall, through the bedroom and through the bathroom wall," he said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}