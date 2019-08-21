  • 8-year-old caught in crossfire of double shooting that also injured teenager

    PITTSBURGH - An 8-year-old boy and a 17-year-old were shot in McKees Rocks Tuesday night.

    The younger boy was standing outside a party on Locust Street at about 9:30 p.m. when a stray bullet hit him, according to police. 

    It happened not far from the McKees Rocks Police Department near the Hays Manor apartment complex.

    Both are expected to recover from their injuries.

