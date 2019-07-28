PITTSBURGH - Two men were taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds after an incident at the Hays Manor Apartment Complex in McKees Rocks, police said.
County police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the area of Locust Street.
One man is 27-years-old and the other is 17, according to investigators.
Police said the older man was taken by ambulance for treatment to a gunshot wound in his left leg. The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and was treated for a gunshot wound in his right leg.
Police said they are still working to determine a motive and suspects.
