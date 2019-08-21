PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating a shooting in McKees Rocks that occurred on Locust Street at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Channel 11's crew at the scene saw shell casings littering the street and police activity focused near the Hays Manor apartment complex.
Emergency officials said two people were taken to an area hospital, but it is not clear if their injuries are connected to the gunfire.
