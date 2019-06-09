  • McKeesport ambulance garage damaged after car smashes into it

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - McKeesport police are trying to find out more information about a car that smashed into an ambulance garage overnight.

    Channel 11's crew at the scene could see a huge hole in the side of the service garage on Evans Street, and damage to one of the vans.

    Police said a car crashed into the building around midnight.

    Channel 11's Lori Houy is talking with police to find out what led up to the crash.

