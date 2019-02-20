  • Crews rescuing 1 person after car crashes over hillside, lands in creek

    McKEESPORT, Pa. - Rescue crews are working to free one person from a car that went over a hill and landed in a creek in McKeesport.

    The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Long Run Road.

    County police tell Channel 11 that one person has already been extricated, and they are workign to free a second person.

    Chopper 11 was over the scene as responders used a rope system to hoist one person on a stretcher up to the road surface.

    Allegheny County said that at this time there are no road closures.

