    UPDATE 4 p.m.: The McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge has reopened to traffic.

    The inspection process has been completed and only a minor scraping of the bridge pier is reported, officials said.

    Officials said the accident was caused by strong winds.

    ORIGINAL STORY: The McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge has been shut down after it was struck by a barge, according to emergency officials.

    The barge struck the bridge Friday just before 2 p.m.

    According to Duquesne's police chief, there were no injuries and a tug boat has removed the barge.

    The bridge is expected to be closed for at least two hours as PennDOT inspects the bridge for structural damage.

    Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

    The bridge carries traffic over the Monongahela River between the McKeesport and Duquesne.

