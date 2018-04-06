UPDATE 4 p.m.: The McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge has reopened to traffic.
Damany Lewis will be LIVE from the bridge with more on how this accident happened on 11 News at 5 p.m.
The inspection process has been completed and only a minor scraping of the bridge pier is reported, officials said.
McKeesport DuquesneBridge is now reopened. PennDOT has cleared the bridge and deemed it safe. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/efEEjI2T4w— Damany (@DamanyLEWIS) April 6, 2018
Officials said the accident was caused by strong winds.
ORIGINAL STORY: The McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge has been shut down after it was struck by a barge, according to emergency officials.
PHOTOS: McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge shut down after being struck by barge
The barge struck the bridge Friday just before 2 p.m.
According to Duquesne's police chief, there were no injuries and a tug boat has removed the barge.
Barge and Tugboat crash into mcKeesport Duquesne bridge. Working to get better shots of the area check out the video. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/RbZ5V42nTD— Damany (@DamanyLEWIS) April 6, 2018
The bridge is expected to be closed for at least two hours as PennDOT inspects the bridge for structural damage.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
The bridge carries traffic over the Monongahela River between the McKeesport and Duquesne.
