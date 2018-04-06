The McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge has been shut down after it was struck by a barge, according to emergency officials.
PHOTOS: McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge shut down after being struck by barge
Related Headlines
Both vessels struck the bridge Friday just before 2 p.m.
According to the police chief for Duquesne, there were no injuries and a tug boat is on the way to free the barge.
We have a Channel 11 news crew at the scene to learn more about what happened and to find out when the bridge will be re-opened.
Barge and Tugboat crash into mcKeesport Duquesne bridge. Working to get better shots of the area check out the video. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/RbZ5V42nTD— Damany (@DamanyLEWIS) April 6, 2018
The bridge is expected to be closed for at least two hours as PennDot inspects the bridge for structural damage.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
The bridge carries traffic over the Monongahela River between the McKeesport and Duquesne.
Stay with Channel 11 News and wpxi.com for the latest developments.
TRENDING NOW:
- Dog dies during grooming at PetSmart; pet's owner wants answers
- Police ID suspect killed in officer-involved shooting that injured officer
- Beaver County woman facing charges for fortune telling
- VIDEO: Bald eagle in surprise play lands on Mariners pitcher James Paxton during national anthem
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}