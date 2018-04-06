  • McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge shut down after being struck by barge

    Updated:

    The McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge has been shut down after it was struck by a barge, according to emergency officials.

    Both vessels struck the bridge Friday just before 2 p.m.

    According to the police chief for Duquesne, there were no injuries and a tug boat is on the way to free the barge.

    The bridge is expected to be closed for at least two hours as PennDot inspects the bridge for structural damage.

    Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

    The bridge carries traffic over the Monongahela River between the McKeesport and Duquesne.

