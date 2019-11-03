MCKEESPORT, Pa. - At one point, neighbors could see flames shooting out of the windows of a burning home in McKeesport overnight.
The fire occurred along Park Street.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
No injuries were reported.
There's no word on what sparked the fire.
TRENDING NOW:
- Braddock police chief arrested after violent incident with girlfriend, documents say
- ’A piece of me is really missing’: Nalani Johnson's mother speaks about daughter's death
- Steelers, Mike Tomlin fined $100k for violating NFL injury policy
- VIDEO: Heavenly moves: Florida priest steals show at high school pep rally with dancing skills
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}