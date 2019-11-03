  • Neighbors see flames shooting out of the windows during home fire

    Updated:

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - At one point, neighbors could see flames shooting out of the windows of a burning home in McKeesport overnight.

    The fire occurred along Park Street.

    No injuries were reported.

    There's no word on what sparked the fire.

