Police say the 41-year-old from MeKeesport, Pennsylvania, was arrested Saturday. He had not yet been arraigned.
#FDNY Fire Marshals and FDNY K-9 Bucca conduct a physical examination on scene of yesterday’s 4-alarm fire at 1492 E. 17 St. in #Brooklyn. Fire Marshals have determined that the fire was incendiary. pic.twitter.com/E34zHOsDXI— FDNY (@FDNY) June 14, 2019
The fire started at one home on a street in the Midwood section of Brooklyn early Thursday and spread to nearby homes.
Officials had been looking for a person seen on video fleeing as a car outside the home caught on fire.
The fire turned into a four-alarm blaze before it was brought under control.
Authorities say none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.
