    NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say a man is facing attempted murder and arson charges in connection to a blaze that tore through a home and spread to two others, injuring more than a dozen residents and first responders.

    Police say the 41-year-old from MeKeesport, Pennsylvania, was arrested Saturday. He had not yet been arraigned.

    The fire started at one home on a street in the Midwood section of Brooklyn early Thursday and spread to nearby homes.

    Officials had been looking for a person seen on video fleeing as a car outside the home caught on fire.

    The fire turned into a four-alarm blaze before it was brought under control.

    Authorities say none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

