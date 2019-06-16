Channel 11's Erin Clarke is finding out more about the man who allegedly started the fire and will have new details on 11 News at 6.
A man with a tattoo that reads "never let go of the hatred" is in custody for allegedly setting a massive Brooklyn fire that destroyed 3 houses and hurt 12 people https://t.co/VUJHMOcpK9— NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) June 16, 2019
Police say the 41-year-old from McKeesport, Pennsylvania, was arrested Saturday. He had not yet been arraigned.
#FDNY Fire Marshals and FDNY K-9 Bucca conduct a physical examination on scene of yesterday’s 4-alarm fire at 1492 E. 17 St. in #Brooklyn. Fire Marshals have determined that the fire was incendiary. pic.twitter.com/E34zHOsDXI— FDNY (@FDNY) June 14, 2019
The fire started at one home on a street in the Midwood section of Brooklyn early Thursday and spread to nearby homes.
Officials had been looking for a person seen on video fleeing as a car outside the home caught on fire.
The fire turned into a four-alarm blaze before it was brought under control.
Authorities say none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.
