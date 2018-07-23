McKeesport Rising Project aims to reduce blight, revitalize community

MCKEESPORT - Blight has plagued the city of McKeesport for a while.
In an effort to combat vacant properties and homes, an initiative called the McKeesport Rising Project was launched by the mayor and his team. They’re now looking at ways to restore properties and revitalize the area to make it more of a destination location.
Their first target is the former Penn-McKee Hotel. They want to see what can be done to transform it into something new and vibrant.
Tonight on Channel 11 at 5 p.m., Marlisa Goldsmith talks with the mayor about problems the city is combating and how they’re looking to turn it all around through this revitalization project. Also hear from the preservation team working closely with the city.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman impaled by unattended beach umbrella, police say
- 28 hurt after 2 buses involved in crash in downtown Pittsburgh
- Toronto shooting: 2 killed, suspect dead after gunman shoots 14 in Greektown, police say
- VIDEO: Man drowns saving children from rip current
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}