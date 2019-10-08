  • Store clerk recounts how he was robbed at knifepoint

    PITTSBURGH - A Sunoco store clerk tells Channel 11 about the terrifying moments he was robbed at knifepoint.

    It happened at the gas station on Walnut Street in McKeesport.

    The clerk said a man came in with a mask on and approached him, demanding money.

    Eventually, the suspect turned himself in.

