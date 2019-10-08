PITTSBURGH - A Sunoco store clerk tells Channel 11 about the terrifying moments he was robbed at knifepoint.
It happened at the gas station on Walnut Street in McKeesport.
The clerk said a man came in with a mask on and approached him, demanding money.
Eventually, the suspect turned himself in.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Gabriella DeLuca tells us more about those frightening moments inside that gas station convenience store.
