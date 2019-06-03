  • 1 person shot, homicide detectives taking over investigation

    Updated:

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - At least one person was taken to the hospital from after a shooting in a McKeesport neighborhood.

    Multiple police cruisers can be seen from Chopper 11 over Harrison Village.

    Homicide detectives are now taking over the investigation.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates and watch Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories