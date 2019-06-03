MCKEESPORT, Pa. - At least one person was taken to the hospital from after a shooting in a McKeesport neighborhood.
Multiple police cruisers can be seen from Chopper 11 over Harrison Village.
Homicide detectives are now taking over the investigation.
This is the scene here at Harrison Village in McKeesport where there is a heavy police presence and dozens of shell casings laying on the ground @WPXIMikeHolden @WPXI @WPXIAaronMartin @BreakingNewzman @DavidWPXI pic.twitter.com/hD55zpe202— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) June 3, 2019
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and watch Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
