MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Three people, including two suspected shooters, have been arrested for a shooting Monday afternoon in McKeesport.
The shooting happened around 1 p.m. in Harrison Village, just a few blocks from where a 17-year-old was found dead over the weekend.
Police said there is believed to be only one victim from Monday's shooting. That person was taken to the hospital.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, but to this point police have not said the victim is dead.
This is the scene here at Harrison Village in McKeesport where there is a heavy police presence and dozens of shell casings laying on the ground @WPXIMikeHolden @WPXI @WPXIAaronMartin @BreakingNewzman @DavidWPXI pic.twitter.com/hD55zpe202— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) June 3, 2019
