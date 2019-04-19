A juvenile is in a critical condition following a shooting in McKeesport Thursday night.
Police said dispatchers were notified of a shooting around 7 p.m. in the area of Dinsmore and Pirl Streets.
When first responders arrived on scene, they said they found a juvenile male shot several times.
The victim was transported to a local trauma center.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
