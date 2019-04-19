  • Juvenile in critical condition after shooting in McKeesport

    Updated:

    A juvenile is in a critical condition following a shooting in McKeesport Thursday night. 

    Police said dispatchers were notified of a shooting around 7 p.m. in the area of Dinsmore and Pirl Streets.

    When first responders arrived on scene, they said they found a juvenile male shot several times.

    The victim was transported to a local trauma center.

    Homicide detectives are investigating.

