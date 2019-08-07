  • One person injured in drive-by shooting

    PITTSBURGH - Police in McKeesport are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night.

    Investigators said they were looking into a drive-by shooting.

    Officials said one person was taken to an area hospital by private means after the shooting on Hamilton Street.

