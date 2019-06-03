MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death in McKeesport on Sunday afternoon.
Police said around 1:45 p.m., a person who was walking down Walnut Street flagged down a McKeesport police officer who was in a marked car.
The person told police there was a body along Tube Works Alley.
Police told Channel 11 that's where they found a 17-year-old boy shot several times.
That area is remote.
According to police, they are still looking into why the teenager was in the alley or what the motive for the shooting could have been.
Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
