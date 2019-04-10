McKEESPORT, Pa. - McKeesport students have filed a civil rights lawsuit against their district because they say the superintendent will not let them form a Black Student Union.
The lawsuit claims the decision violates the First Amendment and federal Equal Access Act that mandates public schools allow students to form clubs outside of instructional time without interference or discrimination.
According to the ACLU of Pennsylvania, a group which is now representing those students, Superintendent Mark Holtzman recruited a group of students to form another club called the McKeesport Student Union for “fun activities.”
A statement from the president and vice president of the McKeesport Area School Board said in part: “Students, without any adult interference from Dr. Holtzman, or other staff members, met on this issue and determined that the need for a McKeesport Student Union was valid, but not one that would cause division amongst their peers.”
The statement also claimed the information that has been posted on social media has been twisted.
The ACLU is now asking the federal court to issue a preliminary injunction which would allow those 11 students and any others who want to join them – to form a Black Student Union.
