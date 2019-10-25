MEADVILLE, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted by her father.
Dawyson Marie Wright was last seen near 18096 Turner Road in Meadville, Crawford County.
She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is wearing a pink and blue Levis shirt and pink pajama pants.
Her father, Travis Allen Wright, 27, is believed to be driving a red 1988 Chevrolet Pickup Z71 bearing PA registration ZKV0618. The truck has a black hood.
Call 911 if you see the truck or Wright and his daughter.
