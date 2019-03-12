There are alarming new signs that a measles outbreak is growing
In the past week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the number of cases jumped to 228. The outbreak is now impacting 12 states.
The Pacific Northwest has been hit especially hard, but cases have also been reported in New York.
In Pennsylvania, health officials are urging people to make sure they are up-to-date on their vaccines.
Measles is highly contagious and can present as cold-like symptoms.
