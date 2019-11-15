PENN HILLS, Pa. - A mechanical issued caused a "suspicious odor" that forced the evacuation Friday morning of Linton Middle School in the Penn Hills School District, officials said.
The odor was noticed in the school’s cafeteria, according to a message on the district’s website.
The Penn Hills superintendent tells Channel 11 she got a call from the middle school principal about the odor, and they made the decision to redirect buses, students and staff to the high school.
The fire department did a search of the building and determined it was safe for students and employees.
