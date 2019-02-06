CRANBERRY, Pa. - A 12-year-veteran of Cranberry EMS has been charged after allegedly hiding a camera in a women's bathroom.
Channel 11 has learned that charges were filed against Matt Leonard Tuesday, and he has been fired.
Police began investigating on Jan. 24, and found a cellphone partially concealed on the floor behind a trash can in the women's bathroom of the EMS building. According to a criminal complaint, the camera was installed on Jan. 19.
When police confronted Leonard, he allegedly confessed to placing the phone in the bathroom and using a file transfer service to send the videos to his computer.
In the charging paperwork, police said four unidentified women were see on camera in the bathroom.
Leonard is charged with invasion of privacy by viewing or photographing a person without consent and invasion of privacy by transferring images by telephone, email or the internet among other related charges.
This is a breaking story. Channel 11 is working to learn more and will have a full report on 11 at 11.
