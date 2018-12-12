  • Medic's handheld device saves dozens of residents from carbon monoxide leak

    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - There was a carbon monoxide scare at a Lawrence County apartment complex Wednesday.

    Emergency officials helped dozens of people, mostly seniors, evacuate because of the potentially deadly gas.

    The New Castle facility did not have carbon monoxide detectors, but a medic who walked into the building was tipped off by a device he keeps on him.

