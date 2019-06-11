FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. - A medical building in Pittsburgh’s North Hills was evacuated Tuesday morning because people smelled natural gas.
Firefighters were called about 10:30 a.m. to Children’s North on Wexford Bayne Road in Franklin Park.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Everyone inside the building was evacuated for about an hour and a half.
Officials said the building does not have gas. It is all electric, so it is believed the smell was coming from outside.
TRENDING NOW:
- Another American tourist died in Dominican Republic after drink from hotel minibar, family says
- Flames engulf tractor-trailer, fuel pumps at turnpike service plaza
- Funeral home to hold burial for veteran with no family, would like volunteers to attend service
- VIDEO: Search underway for person who shot dog then dumped him under bridge
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}