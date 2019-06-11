  • Medical building in North Hills evacuated for smell of natural gas

    FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. - A medical building in Pittsburgh’s North Hills was evacuated Tuesday morning because people smelled natural gas.

    Firefighters were called about 10:30 a.m. to Children’s North on Wexford Bayne Road in Franklin Park.

    Everyone inside the building was evacuated for about an hour and a half.

    Officials said the building does not have gas. It is all electric, so it is believed the smell was coming from outside.

