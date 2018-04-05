  • Medical examiner called to Mt. Washington hillside

    MT. WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has responded to a Mt. Washington hillside.

    Our crew is on the scene and working to learn more, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    A body has reportedly been found in that area.

    Investigators are in a wooded area off of Wyoming Avenue and E. Sycamore Street.

