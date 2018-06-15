  • Medical examiner rules toddler's death a homicide

    PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has ruled the death of a Carrick toddler a homicide.

    Major Troutman, 3, died from a head injury in February after spending more than a week at Children's Hospital.

    We're reaching out to Pittsburgh Police to see if charges will be filed, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

