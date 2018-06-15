PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has ruled the death of a Carrick toddler a homicide.
Major Troutman, 3, died from a head injury in February after spending more than a week at Children's Hospital.
We're reaching out to Pittsburgh Police to see if charges will be filed, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parents of 6-month-old girl found dead, hidden in cat litter charged with murder
- 5-month-old girl mauled to death by family German shepherd
- Aliquippa Police Department removes itself from DelTondo murder investigation
- VIDEO: Hyundai, Kia vehicles spontaneously catching fire
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}