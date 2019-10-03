  • Medical helicopter called to crash that had Route 22 shut down

    Updated:

    BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. - A medical helicopter was called to a crash that had Route 22 shut down in Burgettstown, Washington County, Friday morning.

    The crash was reported about 10:30 a.m. The wreckage ended up off the road.

    At least one person was seen being taken to the medical helicopter.

    Route 22 was closed in both directions between the state line and Route 18.

