CANONSBURG, Pa. - A town hall meeting will be held Tuesday in Washington County about a proposed cell tower, plans for which have drawn resistance within the community because of its proximity to two schools.
Crown Castle Communications wants to install the cell tower on Griffin Drive in Canonsburg, near Borland Manor Elementary and North Strabane Intermediate in the Canon-McMillan School District.
Many parents are against the cell tower, worried it could be a health and safety risk because of how close it would be to the schools and homes. Some critics have put up signs near the schools.
Tuesday's meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Frank Sarris Public Library.
