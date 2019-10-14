ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Robinson Township leaders are planning to vote on a natural gas power plant, but some people living nearby are not happy about the idea.
"We don't need a fossil fuel-burning power plant to add to what we already have from the Marcellus in this region," Cathy Lodge said.
Lodge said about 20 years ago, there was nothing around her home. Now, she's surrounded by drilling well pads and compression stations.
Lodge plans to speak out at the Robinson Township Board Meeting, where they will vote on the proposed plant.
The Robinson Power Company's Plant would be built off of Route 980 near the Allegheny County line.
This is the DEP's initial plan approval, but Lodge said the power plant company has expanded its plans and she wants the township to investigate more before they vote.
"We will add pollution. We have an issue with Ewings sarcoma. I'm concerned. We don't know. Why, why do we continue to add more of this pollution?" Lodge said.
The meeting Monday night was canceled. We will let you know when it's rescheduled.
