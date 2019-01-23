Memo: Uber's special investigations unit overworked, emotionally traumatized

Uber says it's focused on safety in the new year.
But according to a memo obtained by CNN, the people meant to investigate safety violations are overworked, underpaid and sometimes emotionally traumatized.
Related Headlines
The staggering numbers and crimes they're dealing with, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Missing woman declared dead after family requests hearing
- 8 lots of blood pressure medications recalled over cancer-causing substance
- New series featuring Dakota James case claims he may have been murdered
- RAW VIDEO: Toddler puts hands up during traffic stop
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}