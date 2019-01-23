  • Memo: Uber's special investigations unit overworked, emotionally traumatized

    Uber says it's focused on safety in the new year.

    But according to a memo obtained by CNN, the people meant to investigate safety violations are overworked, underpaid and sometimes emotionally traumatized.

