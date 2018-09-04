  • Memorial bench for murder victim stolen from outside family auto shop

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - To anyone else, the bench outside a local garage might not seem special, but for Joheen Morley-Stewart it had all the meaning in the world.

    Morley-Stewart’s 20-year-old son Jimmy Antonis was murdered nearly a decade ago in Aliquippa and the bench was given to her as a memorial.

    Since then, it had been sitting outside the family auto shop on McGovern Boulevard in Crescent Township. 

    But Saturday morning it was stolen.

    “I just want it back it means something to me we won't press charges,” Morley-Stewart said.

