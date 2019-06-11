PITTSBURGH - Police in Pittsburgh are searching for the person they is responsible for a deadly shooting.
Jalaspian Charles, 32, allegedly shot two people on Memorial Day in the Hill District.
One of the shooting victims, a 34-year-old man, died from his injuries The second, a 15-year-old girl, survived.
Charles is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 180 pounds. When last seen on the day of the homicide he was bald.
Police initially said the suspected shooter was a woman based on surveillance images, but have now identified him as a male.
Police said he is considered armed and dangerous. If spotted, please call Pittsburgh Bureau of Police homicide detectives at (412) 323-7800.
