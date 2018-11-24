Memorial honors family of 3 killed in Thanksgiving crash 2 years ago

On Thanksgiving Day 2016, David Bianco, his fiancee Kaylie Meininger and 2-year-old Annika Meininger were killed when police say a man fleeing a traffic stop crashed into their car.
The North Versailles family will be remembered in an emotional tribute Saturday in their hometown.
HAPPENING NOW: Lantern release in memory of Pitcairn family killed in a Thanksgiving Day crash two years ago. pic.twitter.com/OCtDBADuAE— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) November 24, 2018
Loved ones and community members released lanterns in their honor, and a park undergoing renovation will be renamed after little Annika when it's finished.
