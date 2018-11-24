  • Memorial honors family of 3 killed in Thanksgiving crash 2 years ago

    On Thanksgiving Day 2016, David Bianco, his fiancee Kaylie Meininger and 2-year-old Annika Meininger were killed when police say a man fleeing a traffic stop crashed into their car.

    The North Versailles family will be remembered in an emotional tribute Saturday in their hometown.

    Loved ones and community members released lanterns in their honor, and a park undergoing renovation will be renamed after little Annika when it's finished.

