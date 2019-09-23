NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Forty years after a girl was murdered, a family friend wants to honor her memory at a new park, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
Tiffany Miller was 5 years old when she disappeared from her home in New Kensington in Sept. 1979. Her body was found eight days later in the Allegheny River in Plum, according to TribLIVE.
Now, with the relocation of a playground in Tiffany’s neighborhood, family friend Aaron Moore, who was 8 years old when Tiffany died, wants to raise money for a buddy bench with a plaque.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The new JFK Park is being moved to Fourth Avenue, next to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. TribLIVE reported the park is being rebuilt after its former location on 11th Street was sold by the city.
Tiffany’s name might even be incorporated into the name of the park, such as “JFK Park in Remembrance of Tiffany Miller,” city Councilman Dante Cicconi told TribLIVE.
TRENDING NOW:
- Officials identify 3 men found dead after drug overdoses on Pittsburgh's South Side
- Police warning of tainted drugs after South Side overdose deaths
- Protesters demand gas stations shut down after violent fight goes viral
- VIDEO: Road shut down as students in Pittsburgh leave school for climate strike
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}