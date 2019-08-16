PITTSBURGH - A memorial is planned to mark one year since the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Squirrel Hill.
The somber anniversary is coming up on Oct. 27.
Reading this in the WPXI News App? Click the + next to the headline to subscribe to alerts for the latest details on the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue.
Organizers said the theme will be "Remember. Repair. Together."
Right now, a public memorial service is set for Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland at 5 p.m.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING
Other events are still in the planning stages. Schedules for these events will be available on www.pittsburghoct27.org.
Tonight on 11 at 11, more on the memorial planned and the surprising message the Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh shared.
RELATED:
- 11 killed, 6 injured in attack at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue
- First responders to Tree of Life shooting presented with quilts
- What we know about the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Victims of Pittsburgh synagogue massacre honored in Capitol
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}