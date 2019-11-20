A young boy who police say was killed by his father never got a proper funeral so, on Tuesday night, his school community got together to remember him.
A crowd of more than 100 people clutched each other with constant tears in their eyes.
Antonio Gonzalez, former Chartiers Valley seventh grader, was in their lives for just one short year, but he made a lasting impression.
Behind closed doors, in the last months of his life, police said Gonzalez, 14, was being tortured, abused and ultimately killed by his own father.
The family moved from the district, but district teachers and administrators never forgot his smiling face.
"He was incredibly kind. You always found a place in your heart for him," said Chartiers Valley Principal Adrian Floro.
His school community wants Gonzalez to be remembered by how he lived not how he died -- radiating joy and love.
His teachers said Gonzalez was good and they will always remember him.
