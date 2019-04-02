0 Men assaulted, called homophobic slurs during pair of random attacks

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are now investigating two incidents in which men were randomly attacked and called homophobic slurs.

The incidents happened about two blocks away from one another, just days apart in East Liberty.

Pittsburgh police were first called to North Euclid and Livery Way on March 19. A 34-year-old man told officers he was jogging, when a guy popped out, elbowed him and then screamed a homophobic slur. He was not hurt.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

“When we hear that word being uttered in connection with an attack. It’s of great concern to us," Pittsburgh Police Zone 5 Commander Jason Lando said.

A week later, police were called to North Beatty and Snivley Way. A 25-year-old man reported that he was repeatedly punched in the face and called a homophobic slur. Police say the victim was on the phone with his girlfriend during the attack. After it happened, the suspect ran away.

“Very troubling incident. We have a team of detectives that are working on canvassing the neighborhood, pulling any video footage that might have captured this," Lando said.

Police believe there were two different attackers.

The attackers didn’t take anything from the victims.

People who live in the neighborhood said this is extremely disheartening. Police are taking the attacks very seriously.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.