Men charged with selling drugs that ended in overdose death

DERRY BOROUGH, Pa. - Two men have been charged with selling drugs that killed a man last summer.
According to investigators, the victim bought the heroin outside a Derry social club, and then he died inside.
Michael Lilliock and Kyle Clem were charged by Derry police and agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office on Wednesday.
According to investigators, the two coordinated a heroin sale back in July and delivered it to John Sessi Jr. in the parking lot of the Derry Ukrainian Club.
He overdosed inside a bathroom and died a short time later.
“Mr. Clem delivered the six stamp bags of heroin to our victim, and subsequently, that victim died from the overdose," said Randy Glick, chief of the Derry Borough Police Department. "Through investigation and months and months of hard work, we’re here today with the arrest.”
The stamp bag of heroin that killed the victim contained fentanyl, heroin and ethanol, according to police.
“If you’re going to sell poison to people and they die from it, then you have to pay the price,” Glick said.
