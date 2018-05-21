Men tackle bank robbery suspect, hold him until police get there

SEWICKLEY, Pa. - A bank robbery suspect is in jail after a group of men tackled him in Allegheny County.
The man had just come from the Northwest Savings Bank in Sewickley around noon Monday.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, was running down the street with a bandana covering his face.
He was reportedly dropping money as he ran down Locust Street before being stopped by a boxing coach who happened to be walking by.
"He was fumbling money all over the place," said Jaryd Boyer. "I see some guy just coming down, masked up."
Boyer and his friend stopped him.
"Just went up to him, grabbed him and my boy came up behind me and made sure he didn't have a gun," Boyer said.
Moments later, police arrived and arrested the man.
Police were able to recover most of the money, but are still looking for approximately $900.
