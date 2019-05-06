0 Owner facing 100+ charges after police after police remove 57 dogs from home

Police have filed more than 100 charges against the owner of more than 50 dogs that were removed from a Mercer County home.

According to humane officers, it was one of the hardest calls they had ever responded to.

Police said they found 57 dogs inside that home, and ten of them were dead. Humane officers responded to the house Friday night, and had to wear hazmat suits because of the conditions inside.

Officials told Channel 11 the dogs had all been checked out by vets and humane workers.

“All of them are flea infested. Several of them have flea allergy dermatitis because of the flea infestation. Many of them have ear infections, excessive matting. Some of them had dreadlocks hanging off of them that were six to eight inches in length,” explained Veterinarian Dr. Tammy Clark.

The dogs are also undergoing some much needed grooming.

"They were relinquished to the Humane Society, so we will be reaching out to rescues to help us just due to the sheer number," said Courtney Ivan, a humane police officer. "We'll get them spayed and neutered and vaccinated and then they will be available for adoption."

The 47 surviving dogs are at shelters.

Police said when the first noticed the deplorable conditions the owner would not let them help, and when they went back with a warrant she said she would burn the home down with the animals inside.

If you would like to help, you can visit to the Humane Society of Mercer County Facebook page to donate.

