  • Mercer teacher arrested, accused of sexually assaulting student years ago

    Police arrested a Mercer County teacher at school on Thursday on charges that he sexually assaulted a student six years ago in Montana.

    Richard Adsit Jr. has taught in the Mercer Area School District, where he is also the baseball coach, for more than two years. He returned to his hometown after spending time teaching in Montana.

    Police in Montana say Adsit sexually assaulted one of his students in March 2012. It’s unclear why the charges are moving forward now, six years later.

    Mercer Area superintendent William D. Gathers told Channel 11 he was shocked by the arrest, say Adsit passed all clearances. District Attorney Miles Karson says there is no indication Adsit has committed any crimes in the Mercer district. 

    Adsit is in the Mercer County Jail awaiting extradition to Montana.

