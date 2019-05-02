LATROBE, Pa. - The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and a woman in a tent in Latrobe Thursday as part of a drug investigation.
The sheriff’s office said Paul Plymale and Sarah Mains were arrested in Unity Township with what investigators called a significant amount of crystal meth and drug paraphernalia.
The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office said investigators believed Plymale to be armed and dangerous, and possibly hiding out at a home on Dogwood Lane. In a press release, deputies said they found Plymale hiding in a tent on the back of that property.
The release said deputies approached the tent where they heard a male and female voice, saw Mains open the tent flap and retreat back inside and then had to forcibly go into the tent to get the pair.
Both Plymale and Mains face felony level possession with intent to deliver controlled substance charges among others, and both were taken to the Westmoreland County Prison.
