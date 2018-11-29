  • Michael Cohen expected to plead guilty to making false statements to Congress: reports

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    President Donald Trump’s former long-time attorney, Michael Cohen, is expected to plead guilty to making false statements to Congress after reaching a new plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, according to multiple reports.

    >> Read more trending news

    Check back for updates to this developing story.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories