President Donald Trump’s former long-time attorney, Michael Cohen, is expected to plead guilty to making false statements to Congress after reaching a new plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, according to multiple reports.
Michael Cohen, Pres Trump’s former personal attorney, reaches new plea deal with Mueller this morning. Expected to enter guilty plea for false statements to Congress coupled with dozens of hours of testimony potentially damaging to Pres Trump--Special Counsel values testimony.— GeorgeStephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) November 29, 2018
Check back for updates to this developing story.
