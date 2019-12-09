WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. - Former Leechburg Chief of Police Michael Diebold was taken back to jail last week after state investigators said he violated his parole through accessing a fetish social media website, according to our partners at TribLive.com.
Diebold's defense attorney, Dan Joseph, said his client did not commit any crime. He said it was unreasonable to put him back in jail on a "technical violation."
Diebold, 42, was arrested last year during a child predator sting. He pleaded guilty in January and was released on probation before this latest alleged violation.
