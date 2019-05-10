BUTLER, Pa. - A Lawrence County man is charged in nearly three dozen daylight burglaries and police believe there may be additional victims.
Michael Mason is accused of breaking into homes in Beaver, Butler, Armstrong, Mercer and Lawrence counties back in 2017.
According to state police, Mason would knock on doors and if nobody answered, he would kick in the door and steal money, jewelry and guns. The alleged burglaries happened in March and April of 2017.
Police just charged him after a two-year investigation.
They're hoping more potential victims recognize Mason and give them a call.
