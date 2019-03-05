0 Judge prepares attorneys for trial of officer accused of killing Antwon Rose

PITTSBURGH - With the trial for East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld nearing, the judge has called out prosecutors for not turning over evidence.

In court Tuesday, the judge said he was bothered that the defense wasn't aware of claims from a drive-by shooting victim about who shot him.

It was while police were searching for the vehicle involved in that drive-by shooting, that officers stopped the vehicle Antwon Rose was in.

When Rose ran away from the stop, he was shot and killed. Rosfeld has been charged with criminal homicide.

Prosecutors say Allegheny County Police interviewed William Ross about the shooting a month after it happened, and according to the police report he said Rose was in the front seat and the shot came from the back seat.

Police have surveillance video of the drive-by and have said from the beginning that the shots were fired by Zaijuan Hester in the backseat.

However, during an interview from January with police following a high speed chase in Greene County, Ross said he had been shot by Rose during the drive-by.

“The beef was between me and him, that car came by, he shot me. I ran to the store. I didn't report it. five minutes later he was dead," Ross told a trooper according to the police report.

On Tuesday, Judge Alex Bicket issued a warning to prosecutors to make sure they've turned over all evidence.

“The Rose family and Rosfeld are entitled to a fair trial. What I don't want happening is something like this that forces me to preclude evidence," he said.

Jury selection is set to begin March 11 in Dauphin County, and the trial is scheduled to start in Pittsburgh on March 19.

