PITTSBURGH - Jury selection is set to begin this week for the officer accused of shooting and killing Antwon Rose in East Pittsburgh last summer.
Michael Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Rose on June 19, 2018.
Police were searching for a vehicle in relation to a drive-by shooting in North Braddock when Rosfeld stopped a vehicle matching the description in East Pittsburgh.
Rose was shot while running away from the car.
Following Rose's death, protesters took to the streets and highways around Pittsburgh calling for an investigation and police reforms.
Because of the impacts of the shooting, protests and media coverage, a jury will be selected from Dauphin County.
