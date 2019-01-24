  • Officer charged in Antwon Rose shooting death due in court

    PITTSBURGH - The East Pittsburgh police officer charged in the death of Antwon Rose will be in front of a judge Thursday.

    Michael Rosfeld and his attorneys will be in court for a pre-trial motion hearing.  

    Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Rose, who was shot as he and another teenager ran from a traffic stop on the night of June 19. Rose was unarmed.

    Earlier this week the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled a jury from Dauphin County will hear the case against Rosfeld. 

    An Allegheny County judge previously granted a motion for a change venire citing pretrial publicity and intense media scrutiny as reasons a jury from Allegheny County would not be fair and impartial.

    Rosfeld is scheduled to go on trial in February.

